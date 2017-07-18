“I used a touchscreen MacBook Air to write this column. No, you didn’t misread the previous sentence,” Edward C. Baig writes for USA Today. “Rather, I’ve been testing the AirBar sensor from Sweden’s Neonode. It’s a thin and light $99, brushed-aluminum strip that converted my 13.3-inch non-touch MacBook Air display into a touch-screen computer. That meant I could pinch, zoom, swipe and tap directly on the laptop display.”

“It worked OK, but still felt a little awkward,” Baig writes. “It’s probably best for Mac users who find themselves frustrated that their Mac screens won’t respond like their phones…”

MacDailyNews Take: … i.e., no one who’s been using a Mac for more than 15 minutes.

“I was able to take advantage of common multi-touch gestures: I pinched and spread my fingers, for example, to zoom in and out of photos and webpages. And pressed two fingers against the display to scroll inside my calendar or in the Safari browser. I also used two digits to rotate an image. And I dragged a map around with a single finger,” Baig writes. “Unfortunately, the fact that AirBar works with such gestures on the Mac doesn’t necessarily translate into an ideal experience.”

“Apple’s thinking is that having you reach up or out to touch the display on a Mac just doesn’t feel right and natural. I’m inclined to agree, especially when I strained to tap the upper, side or bottom reaches of the display while using AirBar,” Baig writes. “I struggled, for example, to tap the icon for the Mac’s Notification Center, and didn’t always hit my target when I tried tapping the tiny onscreen buttons to close or maximize a window.”

