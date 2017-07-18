“It worked OK, but still felt a little awkward,” Baig writes. “It’s probably best for Mac users who find themselves frustrated that their Mac screens won’t respond like their phones…”
MacDailyNews Take: … i.e., no one who’s been using a Mac for more than 15 minutes.
“I was able to take advantage of common multi-touch gestures: I pinched and spread my fingers, for example, to zoom in and out of photos and webpages. And pressed two fingers against the display to scroll inside my calendar or in the Safari browser. I also used two digits to rotate an image. And I dragged a map around with a single finger,” Baig writes. “Unfortunately, the fact that AirBar works with such gestures on the Mac doesn’t necessarily translate into an ideal experience.”
“Apple’s thinking is that having you reach up or out to touch the display on a Mac just doesn’t feel right and natural. I’m inclined to agree, especially when I strained to tap the upper, side or bottom reaches of the display while using AirBar,” Baig writes. “I struggled, for example, to tap the icon for the Mac’s Notification Center, and didn’t always hit my target when I tried tapping the tiny onscreen buttons to close or maximize a window.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple does touch right and, as usual, other companies do it wrong – as we’ve been patiently explaining for many years now:
To us longtime Apple watchers, Cupertino seems to be saying, “Multi-Touch on the screen only when trackpads are not part of the device.” – MacDailyNews, November 19, 2008
Does it make more sense to be smearing your fingers around on your notebook’s screen or on a spacious trackpad that’s designed specifically and solely to be touched? Apple thinks things through more than other companies… The iPhone’s screen has to be touched; that’s all it has available. A MacBook’s screen does not have to be touched in order to offer Multi-Touch™. There is a better way: Apple’s way. — MacDailyNews, March 26, 2009
