Deutsche Bank has raised Apple’s target price from $130 to $132 and maintained a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Despite the modest target price increase, Deutsche Bank analyst Sherri Scribner says Wall Street’s consensus estimate is too high for Apple and that “investors will be disappointed by iPhone growth in FY-18 and FY-19.” In other words, Scribner does not see an iPhone supercycle revving up for “iPhone 8.”

Scribner notes “fundamental challenges Apple faces in the smartphone market” including smartphone market saturation due to longer refresh cycles and also notes that Apple faces increasing competition in China.