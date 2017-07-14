“The malware was later modified to infect macOS users, and its latest variant has been updated to steal money and financial credentials, say researchers at Check Point,” Palmer reports. “This new Dok campaign is distributed via phishing emails relating to financial or tax matters, with the payload deployed via a malicious ZIP file that victims are urged to run.”
Palmer reports, “Check Point warns the malware is still on the loose and will be a threat for some time to come, especially if the attackers continue to invest in advanced obfuscation techniques.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in May regarding OSX/Dok:
Of course, never open an unexpected zip file, even if it’s from someone you know.
