“A recently discovered strain of Apple Mac malware has begun mimicking major banking websites in an effort to steal login details from victims,” Danny Palmer reports for ZDNet. “First uncovered in May, OSX.Dok affected all versions of Apple’s older OS X operating system and was initially used to spy on victims’ web traffic.”

“The malware was later modified to infect macOS users, and its latest variant has been updated to steal money and financial credentials, say researchers at Check Point,” Palmer reports. “This new Dok campaign is distributed via phishing emails relating to financial or tax matters, with the payload deployed via a malicious ZIP file that victims are urged to run.”

Palmer reports, “Check Point warns the malware is still on the loose and will be a threat for some time to come, especially if the attackers continue to invest in advanced obfuscation techniques.”

