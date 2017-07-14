“Have you ever purposely misled a customer? The public? The media? Steve Jobs did,” Gene Marks writes for Entrepreneur. “And he did it to change the world.”

“The story goes back to 2007, when Apple was first introducing the iPhone. Jobs knew that he had a product that would have an enormous impact on the way humans use technology — and also have an enormous impact on his company’s future profits,” Marks writes. “Unfortunately, Jobs had a big problem: the iPhone didn’t really exist.”

“Yet in January of that year, he planned to demo the iPhone to an audience at the company’s Macworld conference that included customers, partners, tech media… and the world. All he had to show them was a flawed, unfinished model and some big ideas. So what did Jobs do? He decided to mislead his audience,” Marks writes. “Jobs demanded a workaround that would fool the audience. His development team created a ‘golden path’ which was basically a step by step, scripted procedure of features that he could show in a specific order so that the phone wouldn’t malfunction.”

Read more in the full article here.