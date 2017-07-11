“1Password is moving away from its one-time license, local storage option, and security researchers are not happy about it,” Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai writes for Motherboard.

“What makes 1Password different, and more desirable for certain sectors of the hacker and security community, is that it allows users to keep all their passwords stored in a local ‘vault,’ a password protected database that only lives inside their computers or smartphones,” Franceschi-Bicchierai writes. “For some, this is better because your passwords never leave your computer, meaning that the user has complete control over their passwords — a hacker would have to go after that specific user as opposed to possibly getting them from 1Password if the service itself is hacked.”

“Last weekend, though, several security researchers tweeted that 1Password was moving away from allowing people to pay for a one-time license and have local password vaults, in favor of its cloud-based alternative that requires a monthly subscription,” Franceschi-Bicchierai writes. “A 1Password engineer explained in a Twitter chat that the company knows ‘without a doubt that 1Password.com is better for usability and security,’ referring to the cloud-based option, which costs $2.99 per month (or $4.99 for an account for up to five people).”

