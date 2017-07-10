“Baez’s cover is a standard portraiture-style image of the baseball star in the buff,” Campbell reports. “As noted by venture capitalist M.G. Siegler on Twitter, Apple purchased space on the issue’s back cover to advertise that the shot was captured using an iPhone 7 Plus.”
Campbell reports, “Apple’s ad shows an iPhone 7 Plus alone in a sea of white with Baez’s cover shot, minus ESPN’s graphics, displayed onscreen.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 7 Plus shooting in Portrait mode’s Depth Effect is unmatched by any other so-called smartphone in the world.
If we’ve personally sold one iPhone 7 Plus simply by showing off Portrait Mode, we’ve sold a hundred. The unmatched quality of iPhone’s camera, thanks to Apple’s unique custom hardware+software approach is a tremendous selling point. — MacDailyNews, June 27, 2017
