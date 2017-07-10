“ESPN The Magazine‘s hotly anticipated ‘Body Issue’ hit newsstands on Friday, and at least one of the covers — a portrait of Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez — was shot using Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus handset,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Baez’s cover is a standard portraiture-style image of the baseball star in the buff,” Campbell reports. “As noted by venture capitalist M.G. Siegler on Twitter, Apple purchased space on the issue’s back cover to advertise that the shot was captured using an iPhone 7 Plus.”

Campbell reports, “Apple’s ad shows an iPhone 7 Plus alone in a sea of white with Baez’s cover shot, minus ESPN’s graphics, displayed onscreen.”

Cover of ESPN the Magazine body issue apparently shot with iPhone 7 Plus with Portrait mode (so says smart back cover ad). pic.twitter.com/OnqbblOE1B — M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) July 8, 2017



