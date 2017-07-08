“According to a new report from UBS, the Apple Watch is starting to dominate the wrists of people who wear watches, and its popularity is beginning to grow,” Abdel Ibrahim reports for WatchAware.

“The Apple Watch is bigger than every other Swiss brand, with the exception of Rolex, according to the report and Swatch is the company that is the most vulnerable,” Ibrahim reports.

“‘Market share may be further eroded for the Swiss industry as smartwatches improve in functionality,’ Helen Brand from UBS said,” Ibrahim reports. “‘The wider wearables market is now likely 30-40 million in volumes in total with Swiss watches industry volumes at 28m.'”



