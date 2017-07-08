“The Apple Watch is bigger than every other Swiss brand, with the exception of Rolex, according to the report and Swatch is the company that is the most vulnerable,” Ibrahim reports.
“‘Market share may be further eroded for the Swiss industry as smartwatches improve in functionality,’ Helen Brand from UBS said,” Ibrahim reports. “‘The wider wearables market is now likely 30-40 million in volumes in total with Swiss watches industry volumes at 28m.'”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: YKBAWID.
Just look around. You can see Apple Watches on wrists all over the world.
Again, if you don’t have an Apple Watch, yet, you are missing out.
If, beyond an iPhone, you also have a Mac, an iPad, AirPods, etc. and still don’t have an Apple Watch, you’re really missing out.
