“There might come a day when, heaven forbid, Apple CEO Tim Cook cannot perform his duties for some reason,” John Martellaro writes for The Mac Observer. “As a result, like every corporation, Apple has a succession plan for its CEO. What might Apple’s look like?”

“There are several criteria. A candidate must have high-level executive management experience. That means being seasoned when it comes to making major corporate decisions about product, legal, production, personnel and financial issues,” Martellaro writes. “A good CEO must also be an effective ambassador to government.”

“A desirable Apple CEO is someone who is experienced in the spirit and legacy of what the company stands for. That suggests someone, in today’s era, who has come up through the ranks within the company and, preferably, knew Steve Jobs personally,” Martellaro writes. “Finally, that candidate executive must have a certain leadership and charisma, qualities that can well convey the important Apple messages to customers.”

