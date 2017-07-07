“There are several criteria. A candidate must have high-level executive management experience. That means being seasoned when it comes to making major corporate decisions about product, legal, production, personnel and financial issues,” Martellaro writes. “A good CEO must also be an effective ambassador to government.”
“A desirable Apple CEO is someone who is experienced in the spirit and legacy of what the company stands for. That suggests someone, in today’s era, who has come up through the ranks within the company and, preferably, knew Steve Jobs personally,” Martellaro writes. “Finally, that candidate executive must have a certain leadership and charisma, qualities that can well convey the important Apple messages to customers.”
MacDailyNews Take: Browettize Apple, Tim!
Seriously, Angela Ahrendts (John Browett’s replacement) is “Cook’s best hire to date. Plus, if he, God forbid, ever got hit by a bus, she could slide right into the CEO position. Of that, we have no doubt. Ahrendts’ track record is stellar. Having two world-class CEOs in the executive suite should give Apple shareholders a strong sense of security. Just as Jobs had Cook, Cook has Ahrendts.” – MacDailyNews, September 10, 2015