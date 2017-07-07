“Platinum records are those albums associated with one million ‘album units,’ according to the RIAA. One album purchase, 10 tracks purchased off an album, or 1500 streams of a track on services like Tidal or Apple Music equal one album unit,” Wuerthele reports. “However, the status was gained by Sprint’s purchase of one million copies of the album according to Billboard, to give away to subscribers. The status was awarded on Sprint’s purchase, and not by listener streams.”
Wuerthele reports, “Also on Friday, high profile artist Kanye West has split with Tidal.”
Andy Gensler reports for Billboard, “A source close to Kanye West [one of Tidal’s initial 16 artist-owners] has confirmed that Tidal’s exclusivity rights have been terminated based on what is alleged to be Tidal’s failure to honor its financial obligations.”
“According to a report that originally appeared on TMZ, West claimed that Tidal owes him ‘“more than $3 million’ after his album The Life of Pablo allegedly ‘resulted in 1.5 million new subscribers to Tidal, for which he was supposed to get a bonus but the company hasn’t paid,'” Gensler reports. “The report also claimed Tidal failed to compensate Kanye for his music videos.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Music roadkill cling to truck that flattened them.
