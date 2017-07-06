“By now most know that advanced 3D Facial Recognition is coming to Apple’s high-end iPhone launching in September,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“Once Apple has successfully delivered this next-gen feature, Apple is likely to bring it over to the Mac and today’s patent is all about just that,” Purcher reports. “Apple has been working on both facial and presence recognition for some time now. In a new patent application published by the U.S. Patent Office today, we learn that Apple is working on a sophisticated system that combines both features and much more for future Macs.”

“In fact, the proposed system introduces a security method for Macs that combines presence, face detection routines and motion detection to determine authentication of the user to first login to their system and to wake it up from sleep,” Purcher reports. “Apple further notes that ‘The fusion and detection logic may include the use of neural networks, support vector machines, and/or some other form of probabilistic machine learning based algorithm to arrive at a determination of whether a user is present.'”

