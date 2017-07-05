“The launch date for Bixby has been pushed back yet again. The virtual assistant is struggling to understand English, according to the Korea Herald,” Alba reports. “Samsung has been hyping the power of Bixby since it was first formally announced in conjunction with the company’s Galaxy S8 phone in the spring. No one has been able to fully prove it’s better than Siri, Cortana, or Google Assistant for the simple reason that almost no one has been able to use the technology to the fullest.”
The “Samsung Galaxy S8 comes with a button specifically designated for Bixby, which is basically pointless at this juncture,” Alba reports. “Why did Samsung decide to announce an unfinished product, and subsequently over-promise on when it could be delivered? A cynic might suggest the company was trying to distract from the lasting legacy of the exploding Galaxy Note 7.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Meanwhile, Apple’s Siri speaks 21 languages and is available in 36 countries.
If it’s from a South Korean dishwasher maker, it’s not an iPhone.
