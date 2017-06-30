“Every iPhone has come with a hole in its bottom,” Raymond Wong writes for Mashable. “Did I say hole? I meant charging port. First it was the 30-pin port on the iPhone ‘2G’ in 2007, which lasted until the iPhone 4S in 2011. And then it was the Lightning port, which has appeared on every iPhone since the iPhone 5 in 2012. But expect that to change in the future.”

“It’s not a question of if the port will go away, but when will it happen. We think it could happen in 2020, but given all the ‘courage’ Apple summoned to kill the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 it’s possible they could kill the Lightning port earlier,” Wong writes. “Apple’s always considered the growing pains of removing ports and switching to new ones a necessary tradeoff for thinner and lighter designs or better technologies, and guess what? It’s always been right.”

“Ideally, future iPhones (and all phones and devices) would have true wireless charging — that is, charging at a distance — but that’s still many, many years off,” Wong writes. “If Lightning disappears from iPhones in the future, Apple will likely switch to a magnetic-contacts charging method, something similar to the iPad Pro’s Smart Connector.”

