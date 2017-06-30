“It’s not a question of if the port will go away, but when will it happen. We think it could happen in 2020, but given all the ‘courage’ Apple summoned to kill the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 it’s possible they could kill the Lightning port earlier,” Wong writes. “Apple’s always considered the growing pains of removing ports and switching to new ones a necessary tradeoff for thinner and lighter designs or better technologies, and guess what? It’s always been right.”
“Ideally, future iPhones (and all phones and devices) would have true wireless charging — that is, charging at a distance — but that’s still many, many years off,” Wong writes. “If Lightning disappears from iPhones in the future, Apple will likely switch to a magnetic-contacts charging method, something similar to the iPad Pro’s Smart Connector.”
MacDailyNews Take: And, yes, we’ll live through that change, too. In fact, we’ll all benefit just like we did with all of the other oh-so-terrible- but-really-not-terrible-in-hindsight changes that Apple put users through in the last 40+ years.