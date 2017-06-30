“Let’s start getting into some benchmarks, starting with the the PCI SSD which received a performance boost with the redesign,” AppleInsider reports. “Speed increases are impressive, especially write performance which went from 1,217MB/s all the way to 2,126MB/s and read speeds improved from 1,981MB/s to 2,718MB/s. In fact, the new PCI-SSD’s are so fast that they maxed our preferred disk speed test from Blackmagic so we ended using AJA System test.”
“If you’re planning to edit video with Final Cut X, render using OpenCL or spend time gaming, the 2017 i7 Kaby Lake iMac with the 8GB Radeon Pro 580 provides a massive performance improvement over the previous iMac,” AppleInsider reports. “If you’re a photographer or edit video with Premiere Pro, it’s really not worth upgrading. With that said, if you’re comparing both models, the 2017 is still a better value since it now sells for $300 less in the best configuration with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. ”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you can, max it out! Its useful life will likely outlive your ability to deny yourself an upgrade before you need it. Apple Mac’s TCO is unmatched.
