“The video, courtesy of @onleaks and Tiger Mobiles, gives us a detailed look of a device that matches all the latest iPhone 8 rumors,” Schroeder writes. “Toward the end of the video, the device is precisely measured from all sides: It’s 14.35mm long, 7.5mm thick and 71.03mm wide.”
This “is by far the best view of the iPhone 8 we’ve gotten so far,” Schroeder writes. “However, keep in mind that even if those CAD designs are accurate, it’s still possible that Apple will change some details before the phone goes into production.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet again with that awful cutout.
SEE ALSO:
Newly leaked cases claim to show Apple’s iPhone 8 – June 21, 2017
New video and photos of ‘iPhone 8’ dummy unit show vertical camera, black and silver case, and more – June 20, 2017
Newly leaked ‘iPhone 8’ parts give glimpse into rumored design – June 12, 2017