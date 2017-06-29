“There’s a new iPhone 8 video, crystal clear, showing the device from all sides,” Stan Schroeder writes for Mashable. “There’s one caveat: It’s not really the iPhone 8. It’s a device manufactured via CNC process, based on 3D CAD plans which allegedly come ‘directly from the factory in charge of building the new iPhone.'”

“The video, courtesy of @onleaks and Tiger Mobiles, gives us a detailed look of a device that matches all the latest iPhone 8 rumors,” Schroeder writes. “Toward the end of the video, the device is precisely measured from all sides: It’s 14.35mm long, 7.5mm thick and 71.03mm wide.”

This “is by far the best view of the iPhone 8 we’ve gotten so far,” Schroeder writes. “However, keep in mind that even if those CAD designs are accurate, it’s still possible that Apple will change some details before the phone goes into production.”



