MacDailyNews Take: “Hefty.” We paid $969 for each of our iPhone 7 Plus 256GB Jet Black units. Note also than on September 6, 2007, Apple cut the price to $399 at the start of the holiday shopping season. At the time, Apple CEO Steve Jobs explained, “Well, that’s what happens in technology.”
“Now, a decade later, the price has actually climbed even higher for a 1st generation iPhone because of its collectible value — as long it’s new and unopened,” Coen reports. “Currently, the product that was first released to the public on June 29, 2007 is selling for $4,000 on eBay unopened and in its original packaging. Other sellers on eBay are offering brand new 1st-gen iPhones for around the same price.”“If the $4,000 price point is too high, eBay sellers are also offering several used 1st-gen iPhones, ranging in price from $29.99 (if you don’t mind a few cracks) to $999.99,” Coen reports. “The value of these phones could well appreciate over time, as long as they are kept in good condition — after all, there may be no device more definitive of the 21st century so far than the iPhone.”
MacDailyNews Take: $4,000 seems low for an unopened original iPhone.
