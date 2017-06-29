MacDailyNews Take: “Hefty.” We paid $969 for each of our iPhone 7 Plus 256GB Jet Black units. Note also than on September 6, 2007, Apple cut the price to $399 at the start of the holiday shopping season. At the time, Apple CEO Steve Jobs explained, “Well, that’s what happens in technology.”

“Ten years ago, people were lining up to buy the very first generation of Apple’s new product, the iPhone,” Buster Coen reports for TheStreet. “Initially priced at $599 for an 8GB model, the device was more expensive than most other phones on the market, but the novel touchscreen, capacity for music and inclusion of the Safari web browser made the hefty fee worth it for many.”

“Now, a decade later, the price has actually climbed even higher for a 1st generation iPhone because of its collectible value — as long it’s new and unopened,” Coen reports. “Currently, the product that was first released to the public on June 29, 2007 is selling for $4,000 on eBay unopened and in its original packaging. Other sellers on eBay are offering brand new 1st-gen iPhones for around the same price.”

“If the $4,000 price point is too high, eBay sellers are also offering several used 1st-gen iPhones, ranging in price from $29.99 (if you don’t mind a few cracks) to $999.99,” Coen reports. “The value of these phones could well appreciate over time, as long as they are kept in good condition — after all, there may be no device more definitive of the 21st century so far than the iPhone.”

MacDailyNews Take: $4,000 seems low for an unopened original iPhone.

