“If you’ve had problems recently with your iCloud backups, you’re not alone,” Jim Tanous reports for The Mac Observer. “A service outage affecting iCloud Backup that started early Tuesday has yet to be resolved as of the date of this article’s publication.”

“The outage thus far only affects a small percentage of iCloud Backup users (Apple says ‘less than one percent’), but given Apple’s huge iOS install base, it’s likely that many hundreds of thousands of users are affected,” Tanous reports. “Other iCloud and Apple online services are still functioning.”

“Apple lists the issue as ‘ongoing’ and has not provided comment what caused it or when users can expect a resolution,” Tanous reports. “Those affected can keep an eye on Apple’s System Status website for updates. Until the problem is solved, just be careful with your device and data and, if possible, temporarily switch to local iDevice backups via iTunes.”

