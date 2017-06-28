“Nearly all (98% or more) current Mac owners intend to stay with Macs as their next computer,” Hwong reports. “However, nearly 21% of current Windows laptop owners and 25% of current Windows desktop owners responded that they intend to switch to a Mac within the next six months.”
“Of those current Windows owners, consumers in the upper income bracket (those with an average income of $150,000 or more) showed the highest likelihood of switching to a Mac: 20% of respondents intended to switch. Lower income groups (those making $20,000 or less annually) also report higher probability of switching to Mac: about 14% of these respondents intended to switch,” Hwong reports. “However, a further drilldown shows that these lower income respondents are also in their teens or twenties, suggesting parental assistance.”
MacDailyNews Take: And those 2% of current Mac owners who don’t intend to buy a Mac as their next computer are switching to iPad Pros. (smirk)
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]