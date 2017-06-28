“Verto Analytics conducted a Smart Poll of current Windows owners (among U.S. adults, ages 18 and above) and asked them if they planned to buy an Apple as their next computer (either laptop or desktop) in the next 6-24 months,” Connie Hwong reports for Verto Analytics. “We also asked current Mac owners about their intentions to switch to a Windows machine within the next 6-24 months.”

“Nearly all (98% or more) current Mac owners intend to stay with Macs as their next computer,” Hwong reports. “However, nearly 21% of current Windows laptop owners and 25% of current Windows desktop owners responded that they intend to switch to a Mac within the next six months.”

“Of those current Windows owners, consumers in the upper income bracket (those with an average income of $150,000 or more) showed the highest likelihood of switching to a Mac: 20% of respondents intended to switch. Lower income groups (those making $20,000 or less annually) also report higher probability of switching to Mac: about 14% of these respondents intended to switch,” Hwong reports. “However, a further drilldown shows that these lower income respondents are also in their teens or twenties, suggesting parental assistance.”

