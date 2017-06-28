“My children have grown up using iPads. Yes, they’ve had that unnerving ability to swipe-to-unlock from the age of two. The devices get used for all manner of things, from homework research to Netflix and YouTube to video calls with grandparents,” Andy Robertson writes for Forbes. “It’s been a great addition to family life, although not without headaches, arguments and sneaky under-the-covers screen time.”

“As they’ve got older they have gravitated towards our laptop and desktop computers for their school project work. With three of them, and limited proper computers it’s a juggle to make this work,” Robertson writes. “The last couple of weeks we’ve been testing the iPad Pro — and iOS 11 for the last couple of days. It’s been a revolution in ways I hadn’t expected. The fight for proper desktop computers has suddenly got easier as they are more than happy to use the iPad Pro and Smart Keyboard combo for writing and research.”

“My youngest had resisted this transition, though, until I installed iOS 11 the other night. I came down the next day to find him writing away at a school project about dinosaurs,” Robertson writes. “‘The iPad’s turned into a MacBook, Dad,’ he said as I walked into the room. Slightly confused, I quizzed him further and he gave me a tour of the new features of what he now calls his ‘MacPad’ …All in all the new iPad and iOS combo has become a family essential for us, and made some of our older tech obsolete.”

