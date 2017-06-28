“With iOS 10, Apple spent a lot of time adding new features to the Messages app,” Jason Cipriani writes for CNET. “From an iMessage App Store to drawing tools to screen and message effects.”

“With iOS 11, Apple refined the Messages app, adding fewer features and making those that already existed easier to use,” Cipriani writes. “Here’s what’s different.”

• Messages sync across all of your Apple devices

• Person-to-person Apple Pay money transfers

• New app picker makes it much easier to find and use iMessage Apps

• Two new screen effects: Echo and Spotlight

• An easier way to mute conversations (hide alerts)

