“With iOS 11, Apple refined the Messages app, adding fewer features and making those that already existed easier to use,” Cipriani writes. “Here’s what’s different.”
• Messages sync across all of your Apple devices
• Person-to-person Apple Pay money transfers
• New app picker makes it much easier to find and use iMessage Apps
• Two new screen effects: Echo and Spotlight
• An easier way to mute conversations (hide alerts)
MacDailyNews Take: Having Messages sync across all of our devices will be a huge improvement. So will making Messages app easy to find (right now, they’re quite hidden) – for both users and developers!