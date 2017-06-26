“Apple’s most hotly anticipated new iPhone this year has appeared in a wide variety of leaks and rumors,” Chris Smith writes for BGR. “The most recent sets of pictures and renders practically show the same design, suggesting that Apple has finalized things as it approaches the manufacturing phase. But the iPhone 8’s secrets are far from being revealed, as these leaks do not tell the whole story. For example, what colors will the iPhone 8 come in?”

“So far, the leaks and renders have shown a Jet Black-like iPhone featuring a stainless steel-like metal frame,” Smith writes. “The iPhone 8 will have a glass rear shell, which means black paint will not chip off as was the case with the metal iPhone 7. But will Apple make an iPhone 8 that’s completely black, or will the edges be polished steel?”

Smith writes, “A set of images posted on Twitter by OnLeaks, a constant source of reliable mobile leaks, shows a black iPhone 8 that seems to feature a metal chassis that’s also black.”

MacDailyNews Take: With the display off, it looks nearly identical to our Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus units, except for the dual lens array having been shifted 90-degrees.

iPhone 7 Plus in Jet Black

