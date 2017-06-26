“So far, the leaks and renders have shown a Jet Black-like iPhone featuring a stainless steel-like metal frame,” Smith writes. “The iPhone 8 will have a glass rear shell, which means black paint will not chip off as was the case with the metal iPhone 7. But will Apple make an iPhone 8 that’s completely black, or will the edges be polished steel?”
Smith writes, “A set of images posted on Twitter by OnLeaks, a constant source of reliable mobile leaks, shows a black iPhone 8 that seems to feature a metal chassis that’s also black.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: With the display off, it looks nearly identical to our Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus units, except for the dual lens array having been shifted 90-degrees.
