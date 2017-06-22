“In the third version of the 12-inch MacBook, introduced at Apple’s WWDC 2017 conference, the MacBook confidently moves from cult favorite to mainstream machine,” Dan Ackerman writes for CNET. “A series of internal upgrades make a world of difference, and should make it easier to choose the MacBook over the bigger MacBook Pro or the still severely outdated MacBook Air.”

“The 12-inch MacBook has adopted that improved second-gen butterfly mechanism from the Pro line. While the keyboard looks the same, I can totally tell the difference — there’s a noticeable click and spring to the keyboard that was lacking before,” Ackerman writes “As someone who has typed hundreds of thousands of words across both previous generations of the 12-inch MacBook, I’m very pleasantly surprised by how good this keyboard feels.”

“This is, simply put, the best version of the 12-inch MacBook yet. The only thing that stops me from calling this the new default MacBook you should consider is that the more powerful, more flexible 13-inch MacBook Pro (minus the optional Touch Bar) has gotten a price cut to the same $1,299 — though that only includes half the storage (128GB) of the 12-incher at the same price,” Ackerman writes. “One is a mainstream powerhouse, the other is an exercise in strictly enforced minimalism. If I had to choose between the two, as a frequent coffee shop laptopper, I’d put a thumb on the scale for this 12-inch MacBook.”

Read more in the full article here.