“The 12-inch MacBook has adopted that improved second-gen butterfly mechanism from the Pro line. While the keyboard looks the same, I can totally tell the difference — there’s a noticeable click and spring to the keyboard that was lacking before,” Ackerman writes “As someone who has typed hundreds of thousands of words across both previous generations of the 12-inch MacBook, I’m very pleasantly surprised by how good this keyboard feels.”
“This is, simply put, the best version of the 12-inch MacBook yet. The only thing that stops me from calling this the new default MacBook you should consider is that the more powerful, more flexible 13-inch MacBook Pro (minus the optional Touch Bar) has gotten a price cut to the same $1,299 — though that only includes half the storage (128GB) of the 12-incher at the same price,” Ackerman writes. “One is a mainstream powerhouse, the other is an exercise in strictly enforced minimalism. If I had to choose between the two, as a frequent coffee shop laptopper, I’d put a thumb on the scale for this 12-inch MacBook.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook (loaded) is our new favorite Mac, displacing our trusty 11-inch MacBook Air units (which we still love, second best).
