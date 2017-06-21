“The iPhone might never have existed if Apple co-founder Steve Jobs didn’t ‘hate’ an executive at Microsoft,” Shara Tibken reports for CNET. “Scott Forstall, the former head of Apple’s software business and the man who created iOS for the first iPhone, on Tuesday said Jobs couldn’t stand an executive at Microsoft who talked to him about plans for styluses and tablets.”

“Jobs, who was famously anti-stylus and instead favored using fingers on touchscreens, was annoyed with that Microsoft executive so he and Apple started work on their own tablet, which eventually became the iPad,” Tibken reports. “‘iPhone had a very circuitous route by itself,’ Forstall said Tuesday during an event at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. ‘We’d been working on a tablet project, which has a really odd beginning. It began because Steve hated this guy at Microsoft.'”

“The panel was one of the first times Forstall has spoken publicly since leaving Apple in October 2012,” Tibken reports. “Forstall’s recount backs up Jobs’ own, given in Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography Steve Jobs. It revealed the tech icon said, “This dinner was like the tenth time he talked to me about it, and I was so sick of it that I came home and said, ‘F**k this, let’s show him what a tablet can really be.'”

