“Apple’s iPad business has been on a downswing for a long time now and we’re not talking about modest declines, either. In the company’s fiscal year 2013, a little over 71 million iPads were shipped for nearly $32 billion in revenue,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “By fiscal year 2016, those figures had plunged to 45.59 million and $20.63 billion — performance that’s nothing short of disastrous.”

“Even during this downturn, though, CEO Tim Cook continued to indicate that he was bullish on the iPad over the long term,” Eassa writes. “And based on what Apple just announced vis-a-vis iPad at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this month, it’s clear that Cook and his team haven’t given up on iPad — not by a long shot.”

“It’s doubling down to make it a compelling device that doesn’t merely exist in the shadow of the company’s wildly successful iPhone product line,” Eassa writes. “Each form factor (large-screen tablet and phone) have their unique advantages and disadvantages, and if Apple does its job right, potential customers will see value in owning both iPhones and iPads.”

