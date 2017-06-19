On November 12, 2016, “Apple introduced the first iteration of its MacBook Pro with Touch Bar,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Microsoft soon put Touch Bar support in Office for Mac apps. I’ve used both for several months and with a new Touch Bar Mac now available and Microsoft’s implementation clearly past beta, I thought it might be useful to discuss my experience using both together.”

“Apple’s new computer received overwhelmingly positive reviews when introduced,” Evans writes. “It’s certainly not the cheapest laptop you can buy, but in the months I’ve used one I’ve been consistently impressed by its stability, performance, and superb high-resolution display.”

“I’ve become very used to using Touch Bar in Office apps (most particularly, Word and Excel). These apps have been around a very long time, and they are utterly stacked with settings, controls and other features,” Evans writes. “Touch Bar shines in this situation because it changes in response to what you are doing. This makes it possible to get things done in a click or two that may have taken multiple clicks to find and run within the standard Mac user interface – no mouse required.”

