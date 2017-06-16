Apple SVP Phil Schiller tells Laurie Segall why he’s more excited than ever about the developer community.
There’s no part of our life that isn’t touched by apps now… The growth of the app developer economy is, I think, a potential driving force for our whole economy in America and in other countries around the world… You create schools around the world where you teach young developers to get started and help them. We’ve now set up one in Italy. We’ve got a new app accelerator we’ve just opened in India. — Apple SVP Phil Schiller
MacDailyNews Take: Remember when iPhone only supported “amazing Web 2.0 and AJAX apps?”
MacDailyNews Note: The all-new App Store will be included with iOS 11. The developer preview of iOS 11 is available to iOS Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today, and a public beta program will be available to iOS users later this month at beta.apple.com. iOS 11 will be available this fall as a free software update for iPhone 5s and later, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 2 and later and iPod touch 6th generation. For more information, visit apple.com/ios/ios11-preview.
