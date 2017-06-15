“Setapp, a company that offers a Mac app subscription service, recently polled 742 developers to get their thoughts on the Mac App Store and the state of Mac app development,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “The survey is a follow-up to a survey that was conducted last year, which concluded many Mac developers are unhappy with Apple’s platform.”

“That same anti-Mac App Store sentiment can be seen in the results of this year’s survey,” Clover reports. “Of Mac developers polled, just 23 percent use the Mac App Store as their sole distribution platform, while 47 percent use the Mac App Store alongside another distribution method. 30 percent don’t bother with the Mac App Store at all.”

“Developers who don’t use the Mac App Store cite reasons like the long app review process, the 30 percent revenue split with Apple, and the inability to offer trials,” Clover reports. “Going forward, developers would like to see faster app approval times, more flexibility when it comes to Apple’s sandboxing policies, better communication with the Mac App Store approval team, and clearer explanations when an app is rejected. ”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Senior VP Phil Schiller sat down with John Gruber on his podcast The Talk Show on June 5th following Apple’s WWDC keynote. Schiller discussed the future of the Mac App Store, as well, which came across as neglected following the massive overhaul to the iOS App Store in iOS 11: So I will say this until we are satisfied one day: We care about it, we believe in it, we’re invested in it. It matters and over time you’ll see proof of that. Doing it first to the iOS App Store was the right thing to do. Other things over time.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]