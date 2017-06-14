“‘From the Apple perspective, core self-driving software is likely the first step in its autonomous pursuits, and we believe Apple will eventually move beyond just software into designing a full car and/or launching a platform for third-party services and content over time,” Morgan Stanley analysts Katy Huberty and Adam Jonas said in a report,’ Seitz reports. “They noted that Apple is most successful when it controls the entire experience of a product, making the hardware, software and supporting services.”
Seitz reports, “Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told Bloomberg in an interview published Tuesday that Apple is developing autonomous-driving technology, but he declined to say whether the company will make its own car or just produce technology for automakers.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: How many operating systems does Apple make to be installed in other companies’ products?
• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004
• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015
