“Apple has revealed that it’s working on self-driving car technology, but to succeed in the sector it might have to build its own car, Morgan Stanley said in a report Wednesday,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily.

“‘From the Apple perspective, core self-driving software is likely the first step in its autonomous pursuits, and we believe Apple will eventually move beyond just software into designing a full car and/or launching a platform for third-party services and content over time,” Morgan Stanley analysts Katy Huberty and Adam Jonas said in a report,’ Seitz reports. “They noted that Apple is most successful when it controls the entire experience of a product, making the hardware, software and supporting services.”

Seitz reports, “Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told Bloomberg in an interview published Tuesday that Apple is developing autonomous-driving technology, but he declined to say whether the company will make its own car or just produce technology for automakers.”

