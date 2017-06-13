“Apple recently sent emails to iCloud users who do not have either two-step verification or two-factor authentication on their iCloud accounts. Apple’s email said: ‘Beginning on June 15, app-specific passwords will be required to access your iCloud data using third‑party apps such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird, or other mail, contacts, and calendar services not provided by Apple,'” McElhearn writes. “If you simply use Apple’s apps — Mail, Calendar, or Contacts — then you won’t have to change anything.”
“And if you already use Apple’s two-step verification or two-factor authentication, then nothing will change,” McElhearn writes. “But if not, you may need to initiate a complex process to continue accessing your iCloud data from your apps.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: No pain, no gain.
Easy instructions for setting up two-factor authentication for your Apple ID can be found here.