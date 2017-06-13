“Apple has offer enhanced security for iCloud accounts for some time now: first two-step verification, then more robust two-factor authentication,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Intego. “Apple is now planning to tighten up this security, requiring that third-party apps that access your iCloud data need special authorization from June 15.”

“Apple recently sent emails to iCloud users who do not have either two-step verification or two-factor authentication on their iCloud accounts. Apple’s email said: ‘Beginning on June 15, app-specific passwords will be required to access your iCloud data using third‑party apps such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird, or other mail, contacts, and calendar services not provided by Apple,'” McElhearn writes. “If you simply use Apple’s apps — Mail, Calendar, or Contacts — then you won’t have to change anything.”

“And if you already use Apple’s two-step verification or two-factor authentication, then nothing will change,” McElhearn writes. “But if not, you may need to initiate a complex process to continue accessing your iCloud data from your apps.”

