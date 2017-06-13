What $255 Billion in Cash Means:
• Apple’s cash alone would be the 13th most valuable company in the S&P 500, trailing only Alphabe, Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, Facebook, ExxonMobil, Johnson & Johnson, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, General Electric, and AT&T.
• Apple could buy every single team in the four major professional sports leagues in the US, and would still have almost $100 billion left.
• Apple’s cash is greater than the GDPs of Chile, Finland, Portugal, and Venezuela.
• Apple could pay every single person in the world about $35.”
“There are a few different opinions of what Apple should do with their cash. The most likely use of this cash with be a combination of share buybacks, increasing its dividend, and paying off some of the $75 billion in long-term debt the company has on its books,” First Floor Finance writes. “Doing those three things would certainly return the most immediate value to shareholders, but there are two other options Apple should consider. The first is investing more in its Services businesses, which includes the App Store, Apple Music, and hopefully video content at some point. The second option is making a big acquisition, preferably one that helps to expand its current Services business.”
“The combination of Apple and Disney would create the world’s first $1 trillion company and would bring together one of the world’s best technology companies with one of the world’s best entertainment companies,” First Floor Finance writes. “This new super company would own some of the most successful and recognizable brands, including: Disneyland, ESPN, iPhone, iPad, Mac Computer, Marvel, and Pixar.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in April:
We can think of worse mega acquisitions Apple could make.
With Disney, Apple would gain not only content, but tremendous leverage in many areas, including “television.” With Disney, Apple would own ESPN, for example. Not to mention ABC, A+E, Marvel, Lucasfilm, The Muppets, Pixar (Steve Jobs’ babies unite!), 30% of Hulu, and much, much more.
Spin off the theme parks or deck them out with Apple technology and use them to showcase Apple products. The sky’s the limit!
As we wrote earlier [in April] in response to reports Apple was attempting to put together a plan to sell a premium skinny bundle consisting solely of HBO, Showtime and Starz:
Yawn.
You know what would really send a message?
Buying Disney.
All that said, we’ll believe it when we get the press release.
