“On Monday, June 5 Apple released its first beta of iOS 11 to developers only, with a public beta coming in July,” Cammy Harbison reports for International Business Times. “However, because of the popularity of the new software and the features it will bring to iOS devices, many non-developers found ways to register their devices and install the beta to test themselves.”

“While most developers anticipate betas – particularly first betas – to be buggy, non-developers who download beta software on their everyday use device often find themselves yearning to return to an earlier firmware that lacks the inconstancies, crashes and non-working applications that come with testing a beta software,” Harbison writes. “I’ve been testing the iOS 11 beta software myself and though crashes haven’t been a huge problem on the iPhone 7 or iPad Pro, older devices are seeing a lot of lag, apps often freeze, and there is increased battery drain.”

“If you happen to be one for these non-developer types, then chances are, right now you wish you had a way to downgrade you device, restoring iOS 10.3.2 and returning to normalcy,” Harbison writes. “Luckily for you, the process is pretty simple…”

Read more in the full article here.