“While most developers anticipate betas – particularly first betas – to be buggy, non-developers who download beta software on their everyday use device often find themselves yearning to return to an earlier firmware that lacks the inconstancies, crashes and non-working applications that come with testing a beta software,” Harbison writes. “I’ve been testing the iOS 11 beta software myself and though crashes haven’t been a huge problem on the iPhone 7 or iPad Pro, older devices are seeing a lot of lag, apps often freeze, and there is increased battery drain.”
“If you happen to be one for these non-developer types, then chances are, right now you wish you had a way to downgrade you device, restoring iOS 10.3.2 and returning to normalcy,” Harbison writes. “Luckily for you, the process is pretty simple…”
MacDailyNews Note: As we wrote last week:
Let’s be careful out there! Install betas on machines (or external drives) that aren’t production machines. If you have an old iPad or iPhone that you’re not using, they’re the perfect place to try out the iOS betas if you’re so inclined. Good luck and have fun! Everyone else should skip the betas and wait until the public release date as usual.
