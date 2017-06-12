“When Apple introduced its 64-bit A7 processor in September, 2013, they caught the industry by surprise. According to an ex-Intel gent who’s now at a long-established Sand Hill Road venture firm, the competitive analysis group at the imperial x86 maker had no idea Apple was cooking a 64-bit chip,” Jean-Louis Gassée writes for Monday Note. “As I recounted in a September 2013 Monday Note titled 64 bits. It’s Nothing. You Don’t Need It. And We’ll Have It In 6 Months , competitors and Intel stenographers initially dismissed the new chip. They were in for a shock: Not only did the company jump to the head of the race for powerful mobile chips, but Apple also used its combined control of hardware and software to build what Warren Buffett refers to as a wide “wide moat””

“I think we might see another moat being built, this time in the fields of Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Vision (MV), and, more generally, Machine Learning (ML),” Gassée writes. “At last week’s WWDC, Apple introduced ARKit… As many observers have pointed out, Apple just created the largest installed base of AR-capable devices.”

“Apple also introduced CoreML, an application framework that integrates ‘trained models’ into third-party apps,” Gassée writes. “Couple Apple’s AR and ML announcements with the putative ANE [Apple Neural Engine] chip and we have an integrated whole that sounds very much like the Apple culture and silicon muscle we’ve already witnessed, a package that would further strengthen the company’s moat, its structural competitive advantage.”

