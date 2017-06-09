“Last week I got the chance to interview Jonathan ‘Jony’ Ive, Apple’s chief design officer, at a conference organised by the Norman Foster Foundation. If he could pick any futuristic product, I asked him, what he would like to design?” Gillian Tett reports for Financial Times. “‘A soap dispenser,’ he replied, quick as a flash. ‘A soap dispenser?’ I repeated, slightly baffled.”

“Ive is rumoured to harbour all manner of futuristic design ambitions, with an appetite for aerospace, self-driving cars and a mysterious project known as “Airbug” (none of which he will discuss in public),” Tett reports. “So why, I wondered, would he care about something as humble and retro as a soap dispenser? Why not pick something more cutting edge?”

“Ive wriggled in his seat and explained that he passionately believed that the whole point of design was to celebrate ‘being human,'” Tett reports. “That required creating objects that appear to be breathtakingly simple but solve key problems — such as how to wash our hands — in a powerful and beautiful way. ‘There aren’t any good soap dispensers,’ he explained. He is now on a quest to find or create one, thus solving a problem that ‘really bothers’ him.”

