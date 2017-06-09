“If there’s anything consistent about Apple’s iPhone rumors, it’s that the iPhone 8 will come with a glass chassis,” Don Reisinger writes for Tom’s Guide. “But now, there’s speculation it won’t be the only one.”

“Apple’s supply chain partners have started to produce components for all three iPhone models rumored for this year, including the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8, DigiTimes is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of the activities,” Reisinger writes. “Most importantly, the sources say that Apple is planning a glass chassis design across all three new models this year.”

“While Apple is said to be planning a new design for iPhone 8, the company’s iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus were rumored to deliver the same design as last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus,” Reisinger writes. “The sources, however, say Apple has decided something different. The company’s orders are now for a glass chassis that have an aluminum frame, according to the report. Whether the handsets will all look the same or if the iPhone 8 will come with a different look is unknown.”

