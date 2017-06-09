“What’s new and improved about the iMac 5K?” rob-art morgan writes for Bare Feats. “Updated from the ‘Skylake’ to ‘Kaby Lake’ series, the top optional 7700K of the processor is the 4.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 (Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz). According to Geekbench Mac Benchmarks, the new top processor 5.6% faster on single-core test and 15% faster on multi-core test than the previous top iMac 5K with 4.0GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-6700K.”

“Updated from 1867 MHz DDR3 to 2400MHz DDR4 memory in 8GB to 64GB configurations,” morgan writes. “There are four SO-DIMM slots that (remain) user accessible. So if you buy one with 8GB or 16GB config, you can always upgrade to the 32GB or 64GB config.”

morgan writes, “Overall, this is a significant upgrade of the iMac 5K and should keep most ‘speed freaks’ happy… until the iMac Pro ships in December.

