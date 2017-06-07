“A 27-inch iMac is one overwhelming piece of digital machinery. Sit close enough to it and there’s only screen, and the iconic aluminum chin and polished chrome Apple logo below,” Lance Ulanoff writes for Mashable. “It’s always been a good system, the kind that your co-workers lust after, even if they didn’t know that under the hood were relatively mid-level components. The iMac is easily Apple’s most popular desktop and, even though it lacks the performance of a Mac Pro, it’s been the choice of many professionals for years”

“This is not, though, Apple’s ultimate solution to the iMac vs. pro-use problem. That comes later this year in the form of the iMac Pro. That space-gray system will offer up to 18 cores of performance, insane graphics and, at $4,999, it’s probably not going to be the iMac for everyone,” Ulanoff writes. “Thankfully, Apple did not forget the middle-to-high ground. It’s upped the components on the entire iMac line to Intel’s more powerful and efficient 7th-generation Core i CPUs (AKA Kaby Lake) and now offers powerful discrete graphics.”

“I’m using one of these new systems right now, a 27-inch 5K Retina iMac running a 3.4GHz Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB Fusion hard drive, and AMD’s Radeon Pro 570 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. It lists for a more reasonable $1,799,” Ulanoff writes. “The iMac is not yet loaded with the upcoming version of macOS, High Sierra, which, with its Metal 2 graphics engine, might take better advantage of the new CPU, but it’s still a fast and powerful system.”

