“This is not, though, Apple’s ultimate solution to the iMac vs. pro-use problem. That comes later this year in the form of the iMac Pro. That space-gray system will offer up to 18 cores of performance, insane graphics and, at $4,999, it’s probably not going to be the iMac for everyone,” Ulanoff writes. “Thankfully, Apple did not forget the middle-to-high ground. It’s upped the components on the entire iMac line to Intel’s more powerful and efficient 7th-generation Core i CPUs (AKA Kaby Lake) and now offers powerful discrete graphics.”
“I’m using one of these new systems right now, a 27-inch 5K Retina iMac running a 3.4GHz Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB Fusion hard drive, and AMD’s Radeon Pro 570 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. It lists for a more reasonable $1,799,” Ulanoff writes. “The iMac is not yet loaded with the upcoming version of macOS, High Sierra, which, with its Metal 2 graphics engine, might take better advantage of the new CPU, but it’s still a fast and powerful system.”
MacDailyNews Take: Ulanoff’s description of iMacs until now as having “relatively mid-level components” is misleading. It’s only correct for entry-priced systems.
For many years now, users have been using Apple’s BTO system to pack iMacs full of very fast, very powerful componenets (Intel Core i7, SSDs, Apple flash storage). Our own current iMacs, for example, (27-inch, Mid 2011, 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7, 16GB 1333 MHz DDR3 RAM, 256GB SSD, 2TB HD, AMD Radeon HD 6970M 2048 MB) are still going very strong (six years on – hello, Mac TCO!) today. Although they will be replaced as some point sooner than later, they really don’t need to be replaced because we maxed them out when we bought them (as we try to do with every Mac we buy since the cost effectiveness is unmatched; they cost more upfront, but they have very long useful lives which ultimately results in significantly less expense).
