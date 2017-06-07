“Specifically, the new 15-inch MacBook Pro configured with a 2.9GHz Core i7 processor has average single-core and multi-core scores of 4,632 and 15,747 respectively based on nearly a dozen Geekbench 4 results so far,” Rossignol reports. “By comparison, last year’s 15-inch MacBook Pro configured with a sixth-generation 2.7GHz Core i7 processor, which was the equivalent high-end stock configuration, has average single-core and multi-core scores of 4,098 and 13,155 respectively based on over 4,800 Geekbench 4 results. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s quite the performance leap in the 222 days between the release of the previous models (October 27, 2016) and the current models (June 5, 2017). The prices are unchanged as well.
SEE ALSO:
Apple updates iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook, and MacBook Pro – June 5, 2017