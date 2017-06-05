“A placeholder listing for an as-yet-unannounced app called ‘Files’ was spotted on the iOS App Store just hours ahead of Monday’s Worldwide Developers Conference, suggesting Apple plans to grant users direct file management access in iOS 11,” AppleInsider reports.

“Spotted by developer Steven Troughton-Smith late Sunday, a listing for Files appeared in the ‘Utilities’ section of the App Store,” AppleInsider reports. “The asset has since been pulled.”

“Apple failed to provide information alongside the app, though the title’s icon is a familiar blue file folder similar to those used in macOS,” AppleInsider reports. “The only tidbits revealed from the now removed listing were requirements regarding iOS 11 and 64-bit file structure support.”

Ahead of iOS 11, a 'Files' app placeholder entry from Apple appears on the App Store. Requires iOS 11.0 or later 😘 pic.twitter.com/8HAQflHBuI — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) June 5, 2017



