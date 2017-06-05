“Spotted by developer Steven Troughton-Smith late Sunday, a listing for Files appeared in the ‘Utilities’ section of the App Store,” AppleInsider reports. “The asset has since been pulled.”
“Apple failed to provide information alongside the app, though the title’s icon is a familiar blue file folder similar to those used in macOS,” AppleInsider reports. “The only tidbits revealed from the now removed listing were requirements regarding iOS 11 and 64-bit file structure support.”
MacDailyNews Take: It seems to us that many iPad users need a simple “iPad” for “lean back” consumption, but also need it to be able do more for it to really be great for “lean-forward” computing.
As we wrote two-and-a-half years ago, back in December 2015:
Imagine an “iOS Pro” mode.
Turn on iOS Pro on your iPad Pro
1. Tap Settings > General, and make sure iOS Pro is turned on.
2. There is no step two.
Hey, we can dream, can’t we?
Shouldn’t such a thing already exist? Where would iPad sales be if it did?