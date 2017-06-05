“Siri is lousy at its job,” Pete Pachal writes for Mashable. “That’s the conventional wisdom surrounding Apple’s digital assistant, which has counted the iPhone as a primary residence since its 2011 debut on the iPhone 4S (really second debut, if you count Siri’s previous life as a third-party app).”

“The truth is more complicated, of course. Siri has steadily improved over the almost six years of its existence. It can launch apps and control some functionality in them. It speaks 21 languages, including Norwegian,” Pachal writes. “Not to mention that huge ‘brain transplant’ to integrate machine learning so its answers get progressively better at a faster rate.”

“So Siri gets a bit of bad rap,” Pachal writes. “Where Siri fails… is on the hardware side. That isn’t to say Apple has built poor devices (it hasn’t), just that none of them have been an ideal home for its voice assistant… Where this is all obviously leading is a Siri-powered ‘smart speaker’ similar to the Amazon Echo, and the rumor mill predicts Apple will unveil one — if not at WWDC then at an event later this year. The move makes sense; it’s even overdue… However, if you’re thinking the Siri speaker will follow the usual Apple MO of swooping into a new or sleepy category with a better product, you’re probably in for a disappointment.”

