“The truth is more complicated, of course. Siri has steadily improved over the almost six years of its existence. It can launch apps and control some functionality in them. It speaks 21 languages, including Norwegian,” Pachal writes. “Not to mention that huge ‘brain transplant’ to integrate machine learning so its answers get progressively better at a faster rate.”
“So Siri gets a bit of bad rap,” Pachal writes. “Where Siri fails… is on the hardware side. That isn’t to say Apple has built poor devices (it hasn’t), just that none of them have been an ideal home for its voice assistant… Where this is all obviously leading is a Siri-powered ‘smart speaker’ similar to the Amazon Echo, and the rumor mill predicts Apple will unveil one — if not at WWDC then at an event later this year. The move makes sense; it’s even overdue… However, if you’re thinking the Siri speaker will follow the usual Apple MO of swooping into a new or sleepy category with a better product, you’re probably in for a disappointment.”
MacDailyNews Take: We disagree with that last sentence.
Once they finally get something shipping in quantity, it’ll be fun to watch how quickly Apple takes the top end of the market away from Amazon’s Echo since Apple’s solution will certainly have unique advantages within Apple’s ecosystem that makes it the obvious choice for Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch users. — MacDailyNews, May 10, 2017
As for how Siri is currently (for the next two hours or so, at least) seen, as we wrote a year ago
There could be a psychological component to this that leads people use Alexa over Siri precisely because they know the Echo is there (it’s a physical object), but forget about Siri being everywhere, even on their wrists (because Siri is embedded inside devices that are “for other things” in the user’s mind (telling time, watching TV, computing, phone calls, etc.) and therefore “hidden” to the user. Hence, Siri gets forgotten and goes unused while people use Alexa…
Again: We believe people use Alexa because Amazon Echo is a physical manifestation of “her,” while forgetting about Siri even though she’s on their wrists at all times and/or in their iPhones and iPads because Siri is hidden inside objects whose primary function is something other than “personal assistant” in people’s minds (watch, TV, phone or tablet, as opposed to “Siri.”) Alexa is present thanks to the Amazon Echo. Siri is absent because she has no such counterpart; no physical manifestation.
Siri is a ghost. Alexa is that cool, fun, glowing tube right there on the counter.
Apple would do well to not discount the psychology behind why people use certain features, even though cold, hard logic tells them it’s a redundant and unnecessary product.
An “Apple Echo” device would sell in the millions of units per quarter and boost Siri usage immensely. — MacDailyNews, June 15, 2016
