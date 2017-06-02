“Posted on SlashLeaks, the images show a device that looks like an iPhone 7 with a bigger display, a vertical dual lens camera on the back, and a rear-facing Touch ID sensor,” Smith reports. “That’s right, it’s the hideous iPhone 8 design that we all hate.”
“Everyone else is currently placing the fingerprint sensor on the back of all-screen smartphones,” Smith reports. “But that’s not something Apple will do with the iPhone 8.”
MacDailyNews Take: Placed into social media by a Samsung or similar in order to make rear-mounted fingerprint readers seem acceptable, even state-of-the-art, instead of what they really are: Shitty kludges.
We wouldn’t put it past the slavish copier to drop disinformation about the next-gen iPhone in order to normalize their crappily-placed rear-side Touch ID wannabe. – MacDailyNews, April 17, 2017
As can be seen by any rational (read: unpaid) review of Samsung’s Galaxy S8, fingerprint readers on the rear are inferior for many reasons (basic ergonomics, smudging of camera lens, etc.) to Apple’s traditional placement on the front of the iPhone. – MacDailyNews, April 13, 2017
