“A photo of a non-functional dummy iPhone 8 model that was seen in a bunch of photos earlier this week has now appeared in new ‘hands-on’ images,” Chris Smith reports for BGR. “But it’s likely a fake, considering what the most recent iPhone 8 reports have said.”

“Posted on SlashLeaks, the images show a device that looks like an iPhone 7 with a bigger display, a vertical dual lens camera on the back, and a rear-facing Touch ID sensor,” Smith reports. “That’s right, it’s the hideous iPhone 8 design that we all hate.”

“Everyone else is currently placing the fingerprint sensor on the back of all-screen smartphones,” Smith reports. “But that’s not something Apple will do with the iPhone 8.”



