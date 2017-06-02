“In February, Patently Apple posted a report titled “ Samsung Backtracks and is Reportedly Planning to Sell Refurbished Note 7 Smartphones in Q3 .” Samsung’s President of Mobile Communications, D.J. Koh, announced during a special presentation surrounding the findings of the Note 7 fires by independent sources, that 4.7 million Note 7 smartphones were produced and that 96% of them had been returned to them,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “Samsung further noted that they would sell refurbished Note 7s at a later date.”

“At the time the rumors were that Samsung would use the refurbished Note 7’s to excite sales in emerging markets with cheap Note 7s,” Purcher reports. “But… with the iPhone 8 capturing the imagination of global consumers as they delay the purchase of a smartphone this year until they see what innovation Apple could be bringing to market, Samsung has decided that they would sell the refurbished Note 7’s [in the South Korean market] just prior to the release of the iPhone 8 in order to hurt sales of the iPhone 8.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]