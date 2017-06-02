“At the time the rumors were that Samsung would use the refurbished Note 7’s to excite sales in emerging markets with cheap Note 7s,” Purcher reports. “But… with the iPhone 8 capturing the imagination of global consumers as they delay the purchase of a smartphone this year until they see what innovation Apple could be bringing to market, Samsung has decided that they would sell the refurbished Note 7’s [in the South Korean market] just prior to the release of the iPhone 8 in order to hurt sales of the iPhone 8.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck firing up South Korea with your fire sale, Samsung.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]