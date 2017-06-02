“Apple’s back in a tricky position heading into this year’s developer conference: playing catchup,” Shara Tibken writes for CNET.

“It’s a familiar situation. Apple’s usually not the first to leap into new markets — think smartphones or tablets. But when the company finally commits, it adds a level of polish that gets consumers salivating for its products,” Tibken writes. “The iPhone changed the way we live, while the iPad spawned scores of copycats. Even the Apple Watch managed to shake up fitness bands and the traditional wristwatch market.”

“This time around, some of the areas where Apple’s behind are ones that may be, in the words of CEO Tim Cook, as big as the iPhone. That’s augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Apple’s done essentially nothing in the first two, and it’s largely seen as lagging in the third with the quasi-useful Siri digital assistant,” Tibken writes. “‘Because Siri was the first one, the expectation is she should be way better than she is,’ Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said. At this year’s WWDC, Apple is expected to improve Siri, as well as introduce a Siri-based smart speaker.”

