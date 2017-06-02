“The Navy are raging online today, threatening to cancel their Apple Music subscriptions in droves, after Apple Senior Vice President Eddy Cue appeared to yell at Rihanna during Game 1 of the Warriors vs Cavaliers series,” Morse reports.
“Video of the incident went viral,” Morse reports. “And the reactions were swift.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Eddy Cue. Working hard, as usual.
