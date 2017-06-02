“No one messes with Rihanna,” Jack Morse reports for Mashable. “Specifically, the Rihanna Navy, the pop star’s ride-or-die fanbase.”

“The Navy are raging online today, threatening to cancel their Apple Music subscriptions in droves, after Apple Senior Vice President Eddy Cue appeared to yell at Rihanna during Game 1 of the Warriors vs Cavaliers series,” Morse reports.

“Video of the incident went viral,” Morse reports. “And the reactions were swift.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Eddy Cue. Working hard, as usual.

SEE ALSO:
YouTube to unveil virtual cable bundle for $30 to $40 a month – February 28, 2017
Stalled talks with Ron Howard highlight Apple’s content confusion – February 16, 2017
Apple vowed to revolutionize television; currently prepping an unremarkable 4K Apple TV instead – February 16, 2017
Apple TV: Still not ready for prime time – February 15, 2017
Apple hires Amazon’s Fire TV head to run Apple TV business – February 8, 2017
Apple’s new TV app shows just how painfully behind Apple is – December 14, 2016
Are you ready for 4K TV? Apple TV isn’t. – November 28, 2016
Apple has no idea what they’re doing in the TV space, and it’s embarrassing – November 3, 2016
Hulu inks deals with Fox and Disney, adding ESPN, Fox News and more to forthcoming live service – November 1, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue: Nope, we don’t want to be Netflix – October 20, 2016
Google signs up CBS for planned web TV service to debut in early 2017; close to deal with 21st Century Fox – October 20, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue: Nope, we don’t want to be Netflix – October 20, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue alienated cable providers and networks with an assertive negotiating style – report – July 28, 2016
Here comes á la carte programming – without Apple – July 13, 2016
Apple TV 4 is a beta product and, if you bought one, you’re an unpaid beta tester – November 5, 2015