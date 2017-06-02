“Apple is still very much in the game but the ultimate winner will be the company that can turn their voice assistant into a technology across multiple devices,” Kharpal reports. “‘I am very proud of what we accomplished to initially take this new paradigm and bring it out to hundreds of millions of people. I think Apple is doing good work and is still a major player in this race,’ Cheyer told CNBC in a TV interview on Friday.”
“Samsung’s latest phone, the Galaxy S8 has an artificial intelligence assistant built in called Bixby,” Kharpal reports. “Bixby is reportedly built on Samsung’s own technology and not Viv’s, but the two are likely to integrate.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously. And it’ll become even more blatantly obvious on Monday.
And, by the way, Cheyer’s views of Apple and Siri aren’t laudatory, they’re condescending. The fact is that if Apple really valued any part of “Viv,” they’d own it today, it’d be rolled into Siri, and Cheyer wouldn’t be working for a hopelessly outmatched South Korean dishwasher maker.
SEE ALSO:
Bixby: Samsung’s Apple’s Siri knockoff delayed again in U.S. as it’s struggling to comprehend English syntax and grammar – June 1, 2017
Apple’s two-year-old iPhone 6s beats Samsung’s Galaxy S8 in speed and memory management shootout – May 26, 2017
Breaking Samsung’s iris scanner that supposedly ‘locks’ the Galaxy S8 is laughably easy – May 23, 2017
Even more problems crop up with Samsung’s Galaxy S8 – May 1, 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users suffer randomly restarting phones – April 29, 2017
Samsung under fire: Galaxy S8 owners angry over ‘red tint’ display problems – April 18, 2017
Now beleaguered Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge is reportedly catching fire – October 25, 2016
Samsung refusing to pay for property damage caused by its exploding phones – October 22, 2016
Horror stories from the flight ban of Samsung’s exploding phones – October 17, 2016
Analyst estimates 5-7 million ex-Samsung phone users to switch to Apple iPhone – October 17, 2016
U.S. air passengers who try to take Samsung’s exploding phones onto planes face fines, confiscation, criminal prosecution – October 15, 201
Samsung has no clue why their phones explode, yet they shipped replacements anyway, assuring their customers they were safe – October 14, 2016
Study: iPhone users are smarter and richer than those who settle for Android phones – January 22, 2015
Why Android users can’t have the nicest things – January 5, 2015
iPhone users earn significantly more than those who settle for Android phones – October 8, 2014
Yet more proof that Android is for poor people – June 27, 2014
More proof that Android is for poor people – May 13, 2014
Android users poorer, shorter, unhealthier, less educated, far less charitable than Apple iPhone users – November 13, 2013
IDC data shows two thirds of Android’s 81% smartphone share are cheap junk phones – November 13, 2013
Apple will continue to ignore Android market share stats all the way to the bank – October 29, 2013
CIRP: Apple iPhone users are younger, richer, and better educated than those who settle for Samsung knockoff phones – August 19, 2013