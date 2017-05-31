“North Korea’s got a new tablet on the market. And it’s not shied away from calling it an iPad,” Yi Shu Ng reports for Mashable. “The ‘Ryonghung IPad’ was featured in the latest edition of the country’s Foreign Trade magazine.”

“In it, the product is claimed to have a quadcore 1.2 Ghz CPU, 1GB of RAM, an 8GB hard disk, an HDMI cable connection and a keyboard, according to NK News,” Ng reports. “It’s manufactured by Myohyang IT Company.”

Ng reports, “Nobody knows what OS the Ryonghung IPad will run on, but if past tablets are any indication, it’ll likely be a heavily-neutered form of Android.”



