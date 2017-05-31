May 31, 2017 - 02:01 PM UTC — AAPL: 152.91 (-0.76, -0.49%) | NASDAQ: 6185.95 (-17.24, -0.28%)
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 · 1:28 pm ·
5 Comments
“North Korea’s got a new tablet on the market. And it’s not shied away from calling it an iPad,” Yi Shu Ng reports for Mashable. “The ‘Ryonghung IPad’ was featured in the latest edition of the country’s Foreign Trade
magazine.”
“In it, the product is claimed to have a quadcore 1.2 Ghz CPU, 1GB of RAM, an 8GB hard disk, an HDMI cable connection and a keyboard, according to NK News,” Ng reports. “It’s manufactured by Myohyang IT Company.”
Ng reports, “Nobody knows what OS the Ryonghung IPad will run on, but if past tablets are any indication, it’ll likely be a heavily-neutered form of Android.”
North Korea’s “Ryonghung IPad”
Kim Jong-un, Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea and Supreme Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, frequently likes to “inspect” food processing plants. Very frequently.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Doesn’t matter if they’re from the north or the south, it seems. Producing bad knockoffs is the Korean way.
Good thing Steve’s not here or he’d go thermonuclear on Kim’s fat ass!
SEE ALSO:
New version of North Korea’s state-sanctioned Red Star Linux closely resembles Apple’s OS X for Mac – February 3, 2014
Categories: News
Tags: Apple, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, iPad, Kim Jong-un, Korea Computer Center, Mac, Macintosh, North Korea, OS X, Pyongyang, Red Star Linux, Ryonghung IPad