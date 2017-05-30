“I recently began wearing an Apple Watch regularly,” Pete Pachal writes for Mashable. “Generally I’m not a watch guy — haven’t been since I gave up my calculator watch in the late ’80s — but in recent years I’ve learned to appreciate some of the utility features of smartwatches.”

“I especially like the notifications, which necessitate only a glance at the wrist instead of the heavier lift — literally and figuratively — of digging my iPhone out of my pocket,” Pachal writes. “The Apple Watch is a well-designed piece of hardware, and — taking into account Apple’s signature marrying of software and hardware — I’d go as far to say as it’s the best smartwatch money can buy.”

“But as the Apple Watch has evolved, it’s become clear that Apple prioritizes some customers over others. When Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 2 last fall, the biggest upgrades were better waterproofing for swimmers and the Nike+ version for runners. The watch had always been a fitness tracker, but now it was doubly so,” Pachal writes. “That’s all well and good, but health and fitness occupy just one part of the smartwatch experience. With their ability to bring alerts, maps and other useful messages to your wrist, smartwatches have an informational component that I’d argue has wider appeal to the broader iPhone-buying public.”

