“Forget about iPhone 8’s edge-to-edge OLED display, 3D camera, IP68 waterproof rating, Touch ID built into the glass, [etcetera],” Mark Reschke writes for T-GAAP. “The killer feature for iPhone 8 will be AirPods that ship with the phone as a standard feature.”

“Apple’s current iPhone 7 Plus with dual-camera and 5.5″ display starts at $749. iPhone 8 is rumored to contain a 5.8″ display (though it will be a bit narrower than the iPhone 7 Plus), and is also likely to have a dual camera solution along with larger battery. If Apple charges more than $749 for a base iPhone 8, it seems there needs to be a huge value add for millions of non-upgrade cycle folks to make the jump,” Reschke writes. “Enter AirPods.”

“AirPods cost $159, thus if Apple were to charge $849 for a base iPhone 8, but ship the phone standard with AirPods, suddenly Apple will have injected iPhone 8 with massive value,” Reschke writes. “It would represent a better value to buy an iPhone 8 vs an iPhone 7 Plus and AirPods.”

Read more in the full article here.