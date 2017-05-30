“We’re going to show you how to perform a clean install of macOS,” David Price writes for Macworld UK. “This is often a handy option if your Mac is slow or otherwise misbehaving.”

“We’ll start by showing how to do this for the latest version of macOS (macOS Sierra, at time of writing), before moving on to the far tricker business of installing a clean copy of El Capitan, Yosemite or some earlier version of OS X,” Price writes. “You’ll need an 8GB or larger removable USB flash drive to hold the installer file for our chosen version of macOS. (We’re going to erase it, so make sure it doesn’t contain any valuable data.) You will also need admin privileges.”

Price writes, “Once installation is complete, you can restoring apps and settings from a Time Machine backup, or download them again manually.”

Read more in the full article here.