“Apple on Friday said that it’s open to cooperation with French authorities, who are exploring the possibility that two of the company’s devices were linked to the crash of EgyptAir Flight 804 in 2016,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The flight’s first officer may have plugged an iPhone 6s and an iPad mini 4 into the wrong socket in the jet’s cockpit, French officials told Le Parisien,” Fingas reports. “That may have triggered runaway heat, in turn sparking a fire.”

“Apple told the Parisien that it wasn’t aware of evidence linking its devices to the EgyptAir disaster,” Fingas reports. “EgyptAir Flight 804 vanished over the Mediterranean on May 19 last year, killing 66 people. ”

