“Apple’s recent move into its new multi-billion-dollar, spaceship-like headquarters brought back memories of a trip I once made to their original headquarters,” Glenn Leibowitz reports for Inc.

“When I was in high school in the early 1980s, I took a flight to Reno, Nevada to visit my sister, who had moved there for work. Since I had never been to San Francisco before, we decided to take a four-hour road trip there,” Leibowitz reports. “Yes, I wanted to see San Francisco. But I also wanted to head south to Cupertino, where I could visit the headquarters of Apple Computer and maybe even catch a glimpse of the legend himself: Steve Jobs.”

“So with no appointment, and nothing to indicate that Apple welcomed random teenage visitors appearing unannounced in their lobby, my sister and I drove to Cupertino. We located the main office, parked, and walked in,” Leibowitz reports. “And that’s when I saw it: Steve Jobs’s BMW motorcycle. It was parked right inside the lobby, between a row of popular video games (the standing, coin-operated kind) and some sofas. How odd, I remember thinking. How cool.”

“It’s a scene that I revisited while reading Walter Isaacson’s biography of Jobs a few years ago,” Leibowitz reports. “Isaacson notes that by parking his BMW motorcycle alongside a Bösendorfer piano in the lobby, Jobs felt he would inspire an obsession for craftsmanship and design.”

