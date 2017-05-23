“Clever and funny are out,” Lance Ulanoff writes for Mashable. “Short and obvious are in.”

“Watching Apple’s new collection of Switch Ads, I was instantly nostalgic for the company’s iconic ‘I’m a Mac and I’m a PC’ ads that introduced us to the wit and comic-timing of John Hodgman and lovable knowingness of Justin Long,” Ulanoff writes. “The new spots, which appeared on YouTube on Monday, are too short to be called ads and too abstract to engage on any emotional level.”

“There’s no dialogue, just brief illustrations of the difference between ‘your phone’ and the ‘iPhone,'” Ulanoff writes.



“Wouldn’t it have been brilliant to bring back Hodgman and Long for this series? Everyone would’ve watched them (and shared them), just to see the pair back together. They are, after all, like our modern-day Abbot and Costello,” Ulanoff writes. “[But], the generation Apple hopes to attract was probably in grade school when these ads were popular. Maybe they wouldn’t care.”

